PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hired Sean Gleeson as the Scarlet Knights' offensive coordinator Saturday.

Gleeson is a native of Glen Ridge, N.J., who coached in his home state, at Princeton, before spending this season at Oklahoma State as offensive coordinator to Mike Gundy. Gleeson will also coach quarterbacks for Schiano.

Gleeson coached quarterbacks at Oklahoma State, as well, helping the Cowboys to an 8-5 finish after losing to Texas A&M, 24-21, last week in the Texas Bowl.

Gleeson's primary quarterback, Spencer Sanders, threw for 2,065 yards, and averaged 269 yards of total offense per game despite missing the final two weeks of the regular season with a hand injury. And Gleeson's top running back, Chuba Hubbard, led the nation with 2,093 rushing yards.

"Sean is one of the brightest young offensive minds in college football," Schiano said. "He has worked his way up the ranks with a history of developing quarterbacks and highly productive offensive schemes. Sean has shown an ability to devise game plans each week that are adaptable and capitalize on what would bring success against a given opponent."

Hired on Dec. 4, Schiano, who previously coached at Rutgers from 2001-2011, is building a staff with strong ties to New Jersey. In addition to Gleeson, Schiano retained Nunzio Campanile, who was Rutgers' interim coach this season following Chris Ash's dismissal, as well as adding Tiquan Underwood, a former Scarlet Knight who spent five seasons in the NFL as a receiver.

Rutgers, under Ash and Campanile, finished 2-10.