NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has hired a trio of new assistants, led by offensive coordinator Todd Fitch and defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

Mason also announced Saturday that Peter Rossomando is the Commodores' offensive-line coach.

Fitch, a 35-year veteran of college football, spent the past four seasons at Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs went 10-3 this season, capped by a shutout victory over Miami in the Walk On's Independence Bowl, and ranked 36th in the country in scoring (32.5 points a game) and 37th in total offense (436.8 yards per game).

Fitch also has been offensive coordinator at Boston College, East Carolina and South Florida. His other coaching stops include Iowa State, South Carolina, Connecticut, Colorado State, West Virginia, Bowling Green and his alma mater, Ohio Wesleyan.

"I have followed Todd for several years, and he's consistently developed innovative and productive offensive attacks," Mason said. "I look forward to Todd leading our offense into an exciting future."

Roof leaves Appalachian State after a 13-1 season in which its defense ranked in the top 25 in several categories. With 32 years of experience, he was coordinator when Auburn won the national title for the 2010 season and also has been coordinator at Georgia Tech, Penn State, Minnesota, UCF and Duke, where he also was head coach for four seasons.

He was co-defensive coordinator at NC State in 2018.

"Attracting Ted Roof to join the Commodores as defensive coordinator is a huge win for our program," Mason said.

Vanderbilt confirmed Dec. 28 that Mason was replacing both his coordinators after a 3-9 season.

Rossomando was offensive-line coach at Rutgers in 2019 and was head coach at Central Connecticut State in 2014-18.