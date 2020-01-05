        <
        >

          Michigan WR Nico Collins to stay with Wolverines for senior season

          6:04 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is staying in school for his senior season.

          Collins announced his plans Sunday on social media, a day after another Michigan receiver, Donovan Peoples-Jones, decided to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

          Collins' return should provide a boost for an offense that has to replace quarterback Shea Patterson, four starting offensive linemen and two key receivers, including Peoples-Jones.

          Collins has 78 receptions for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns over his three-year career. He had 37 catches for 729 yards and seven scores last season for the 17th-ranked Wolverines.

          Michigan closed a fourth straight season with a setback in a bowl game with a 35-16 loss to No. 9 Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices