ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is staying in school for his senior season.

Collins announced his plans Sunday on social media, a day after another Michigan receiver, Donovan Peoples-Jones, decided to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Collins' return should provide a boost for an offense that has to replace quarterback Shea Patterson, four starting offensive linemen and two key receivers, including Peoples-Jones.

Collins has 78 receptions for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns over his three-year career. He had 37 catches for 729 yards and seven scores last season for the 17th-ranked Wolverines.

Michigan closed a fourth straight season with a setback in a bowl game with a 35-16 loss to No. 9 Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.