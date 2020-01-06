        <
          Hokies' Deshawn McClease announces he's leaving for NFL draft

          5:18 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Virginia Tech running back Deshawn McClease says he's leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.

          McClease made the announcement Monday on Twitter in which he thanked the coaching staff for playing "a major role in my transition from a boy to the man I am now."

          The 5-foot-9, 190-pound redshirt junior ran for 843 yards and seven touchdowns this season, including 126 yards and a touchdown in the Hokies' 37-30 loss to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

