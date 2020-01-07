        <
          Source: Oregon State's Jonathan Smith gets new 6-year deal

          4:42 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Senior Writer
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
          Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith is receiving a new six-year contract, a source told ESPN on Tuesday.

          Smith's new agreement will run through the 2025 season. He initially agreed to a five-year contract through 2022 that paid him $1.9 million annually. Yahoo first reported the new contract for Smith.

          After going 2-10 overall in 2018, Smith guided Oregon State to four Pac-12 wins this past season as the team finished in a second-place tie in the Pac-12 North Division. Oregon State recorded road wins against UCLA, Cal and Arizona, and the Beavers nearly became bowl-eligible before falling 54-53 to Washington State.

          Smith, 40, played quarterback at Oregon State from 1998 to 2001. He served as Washington's offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2017 before returning to Corvallis.

