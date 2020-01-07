Running back Zach Evans has been released from his national letter of intent and SEC financial aid agreement by Georgia, according to a source.

Evans is the No. 1 ranked running back in the 2020 class, the No. 7 ranked prospect overall, out of North Shore High School in Houston, Texas. Evans had signed his national letter of intent with Georgia in the early signing period in December, but never publicly announced a commitment.

He was scheduled to announce his decision on Jan. 2 at the Under Armour All-America game, but he did not end up giving his verbal pledge. The 6-foot, 200-pound running back did apologize during the game's broadcast for an incident with his high school coaches that got him sent home before his high school team's state championship game.

Because he was released from his SEC financial aid agreement, Evans is no longer subject to SEC bylaw rule 15.01.2 (a), which states that a student athlete who has signed an SEC financial aid agreement with a member institution, but does not enter that institution shall not be eligible to receive a scholarship during the student-athlete's first two years in residence at the second SEC institution.

Evans has been granted a full release and it is expected that LSU and Texas A&M will be in consideration as his next destination.

247Sports first reported that Evans was released from his letter of intent.