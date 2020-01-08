Antoine Winfield Jr. picks off Johnny Langan for the second time and goes 33 yards for a touchdown. (0:29)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., a redshirt sophomore, announced he will enter the NFL draft.

He made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram.

"I dreamed of playing in the league ever since I can remember. I looked up to my dad, and watched what he did and all he accomplished," Winfield wrote. "Seeing what he was able to do empowers me to say: It's my time."

His father, Antoine Winfield, played for Ohio State and spent 14 seasons in the NFL as a defensive back.

Winfield Jr. had 85 tackles this season with 7 interceptions and a touchdown.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Winfield was a first-team All-American and won Big Ten defensive back of the year honors, beating out Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, a projected top-10 pick.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.