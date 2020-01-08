San Diego State coach Rocky Long is stepping down after nine seasons, a source told ESPN.

Aztecs defensive line coach Brady Hoke is expected to replace Long and lead the Aztecs, the source added. Hoke was San Diego State's head coach in 2009 and 2010 before leaving to become Michigan's head coach. Long, who had served as San Diego State's defensive coordinator under Hoke, replaced Hoke with the Aztecs.

The Athletic first reported the coaching change.

San Diego State scheduled a 2 p.m. PT news conference to make a major announcement about the football program. Yahoo reported earlier this week that Long, 69, spoke to Syracuse about its defensive coordinator vacancy. A source close to Long told ESPN that the coach, who turns 70 later this month, expects to keep working, likely as a defensive coordinator.

Long went 81-38 at San Diego State, with three Mountain West Conference championships and four 10-win seasons since 2015. He served as New Mexico's coach from 1998 to 2008 and has an overall record of 146-107.

Hoke, 61, went 13-12 in his first stint at San Diego State. He has an overall record of 78-72 as coach at Ball State, San Diego State, Michigan and Tennessee, where he served as interim coach for the final two games of 2017.