          WR Theo Howard transferring from UCLA to Oklahoma

          11:00 AM ET
          Andrea Adelson
          Former UCLA receiver Theo Howard will transfer to Oklahoma.

          Howard posted a photo of himself in an Oklahoma jersey on his Instagram account without a formal announcement. A source confirmed to ESPN's Mark Schlabach that Howard will join the Sooners.

          And Let God Handle the Rest...Lets Work #boomer

          Howard, who dealt with wrist and hand injuries for most of this season, announced last October he would enter the transfer portal.

          He played in 33 games for the Bruins, leading the team in 2018 with 677 yards and four touchdowns.

          The Sooners are looking to boost the position after losing leading receiver CeeDee Lamb to the NFL draft.

