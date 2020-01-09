Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence. Ed Orgeron vs. Dabo Swinney. The top-ranked team vs. the defending champ. It's LSU vs. Clemson for the championship. (0:52)

Former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sent a gift of headphones to each of the championship-hopeful Tigers while encouraging them in a note that "this is your opportunity to leave behind your legacy."

No. 1 LSU meets No. 3 Clemson in the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday night (ESPN, 8 ET) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Each LSU player received a set of Beats on Thursday. Beckham has a marketing deal with the company.

Beckham sent an accompanying note to the players, reading: "This is your opportunity to leave behind a legacy and write yourself into the history books, not just as the undefeated national champions but as legends. You're here for a reason, now make it count. Best of luck men! #geauxtigers":

Beckham, who was born in Baton Rouge, played at LSU from 2011 to 2013. In his freshman year, the Tigers went to the BCS National Championship game, losing to Alabama 21-0.

Beckham left LSU after his junior season and was drafted in the first round by the New York Giants. The three-time Pro Bowler now plays for the Cleveland Browns.

When Beckham reached out to LSU about the gifts, the school contacted the NCAA to make sure the gifts would be compliant under the rules, an LSU official told ESPN.