          Former Texas Tech QB Jett Duffey transferring to Tulane

          12:56 PM ET
          • Sam Khan Jr.ESPN Staff Writer
          Former Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey will spend his final season of eligibility at Tulane, he announced on Thursday.

          Duffey, who started the final nine games for the Red Raiders this season after an injury to starting quarterback Alan Bowman, announced his intentions on social media.

          This season, Duffey threw for 2,840 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games. He completed 65% of his passes and also ran for 212 yards and a score.

          As a sophomore in 2018, he rushed for 369 yards, becoming the first quarterback to lead Texas Tech in rushing since 1973. He threw for 1,221 yards in eight games, including three starts.

          Since he is a graduate transfer, Duffey will be eligible to play for the Green Wave in the 2020 season.

