          Stanford CB Paulson Adebo returning for 2020 season

          3:20 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Senior Writer
          Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo will return for the 2020 season, he announced Friday.

          Adebo, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, ranks No. 14 overall on Mel Kiper's latest Big Board for the 2020 draft. Kiper ranks Adebo as the nation's No. 2 draft-eligible cornerback behind Ohio State's Jeff Okudah, who has declared for the draft.

          Adebo recorded four interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 33 tackles in 2019 for the 4-8 Cardinal. He led the Pac-12 in both interceptions per game and passes defended per game. In 2018, Adebo earned second-team All-America honors after recording 24 passes defended, which led the nation and set a team record.

          After not playing as a freshman in 2017, Adebo has started 21 games the past two seasons.

