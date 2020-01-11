Georgia didn't wait long to find a potential starting quarterback for the 2020 season.

Two days after three-year starter Jake Fromm announced he was bypassing his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL draft, the Bulldogs have added graduate transfer Jamie Newman, a former starter at Wake Forest, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Newman, 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, started 16 games for the Demon Deacons the previous two seasons. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Newman also considered transferring to Maryland, Miami, Oregon and Washington.

This past season, Newman completed 60.9% of his attempts for 2,868 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 574 rushing yards with six more scores.

Newman ranked second in the ACC in total offense with 286.8 yards per game and fifth in passing with 252.7 yards per game.

Newman, from Graham, North Carolina, had 401 passing yards with three touchdowns in a 38-35 victory over Utah State on Aug. 30, the highest passing total by a Demon Deacons player in an opener. He had 175 passing yards with three touchdowns and one interception and 87 rushing yards in a 27-21 loss to Michigan State in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

Newman has enrolled in classes at Georgia and will participate in spring practice. He will battle rising junior Stetson Bennett, redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis and incoming freshman Carson Beck of Jacksonville, Florida, for the starting job. Mathis underwent emergency brain surgery on May 22.