NEW ORLEANS, La. -- LSU passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Brady, who has reportedly drawn interest from the NFL following a highly successful season in which he won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant, said Saturday that his "intentions are being at LSU."

"I hope I'm a Tiger as long as they want me at LSU," Brady said at a media day appearance ahead of Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN App). "My intentions are being at LSU."

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the interest in Brady is "part of it," but that they have been working on a plan with LSU athletic director Scott Woodward to help entice Brady to stay.

"You want guys coming after your coaches," Orgeron said. "That means you're doing something right. I believe in Joe, I believe in Scott Woodward. Scott put a plan in place a long time ago. I do believe that we're almost finalized with the plan. I do believe that Joe's going to be a factor, but you know in coaching football, anything can happen.

"But I do believe the talks we've had with Joe are very, very positive and he's going to be at LSU."

Brady is making $410,000 in the first year of his three-year, $1.3 million deal with LSU after coming from the New Orleans Saints to join Orgeron's staff. He has helped lead the Tigers' offense to new heights with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

He is the seventh-highest paid assistant on Oregeron's staff.

"Me and Coach Orgeron, nothing's ever wavered on our end," Brady said. "He's been all-in on me. It's so easy now to not have to think about anything else besides a national championship. I don't know what's going on necessarily in the media and the world, I just walk into the office. Now I get a little hotel room I can go into, and I can start game-planning and focus on that. I'll handle everything else when the time comes."

Asked about a report that new Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule has interest in hiring him as offensive coordinator, Brady said he hadn't even thought about an NFL coordinator position and that he had yet to be contacted personally.

"From my standpoint, whether talks are happening with other people, for me I have no idea," said Brady, who said he has now hired an agent on recommendation so he could concentrate on football.

"For me to think about anything besides winning a national championship right now, the thought hasn't even crossed my mind," Brady said. "I'm just excited for Monday. And after the season, we'll figure everything out after that."

