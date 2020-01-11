        <
        >

          Source: Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec transferring to Boston College

          6:25 PM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Senior Writer
          Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec plans to transfer to Boston College, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          Sports Illustrated first reported the move.

          Jurkovec recently placed his name in the transfer portal after two seasons as a backup for the Fighting Irish. Playing behind Ian Book, Jurkovec went 12-of-15 for 222 yards and two touchdowns this past season.

          Rated the No. 9 quarterback in the nation in the class of 2018, Jurkovec fills a need for new Boston College coach Jeff Hafley. Jurkovec would be the highest-rated quarterback on the roster.

          Under the NCAA transfer rule, Jurkovec will have to sit out next year unless he's granted a waiver.

          Quarterback Anthony Brown, a three-year starter for the Eagles, put his name in the transfer portal shortly after Hafley arrived.

