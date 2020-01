After a long layoff, it's finally time to kick things off in the college football national championship? Who will win the college football national championship in this battle of the Tigers? ESPN reporters and personalities make their picks ahead of LSU-Clemson (Monday, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN App). Ed Orgeron's top-rated squad was the overwhelming choice among our experts, with 33 votes to 16 for No. 3 Clemson. One thing pretty much everyone agreed on? We're going to see a lot of points scored.

Expert LSU-Clemson Score Emmanuel Acho 34-31 Andrea Adelson 38-35 Adam Amin 38-31 Matt Barrie 38-34 Jon Beason 41-31 Anthony Becht 41-24 Jason Benetti 24-20 Rocky Boiman 38-34 Peter Burns 42-31 Bill Connelly 39-36 Chris Cotter 34-31 Cole Cubelic 42-34 Heather Dinich 35-28 Chris Doering 41-28 Wes Durham 37-32 David Hale 35-28 Tom Hart 45-28 Matt Hasselbeck 33-27 Tim Hasselbeck 30-27 Mark Herzlich 42-37 Rod Gilmore 31-27 Sam Khan Jr. 37-30 Alyssa Lang 42-35 Ryan Leaf 48-38 Steve Levy 34-31 Tom Luginbill 41-37 Eric Mac Lain 42-35 Ivan Maisel 41-24 EJ Manuel 38-31 Greg McElroy 42-38 Ryan McGee 42-31 Todd McShay 38-34 Beth Mowins 38-31 Dave Neal 41-31 Kevin Negandhi 41-37 Dari Nowkhah 30-28 Dan Orlovsky 38-34 Mark Packer 38-35 Dave Pasch 38-35 Kelsey Riggs 38-35 Adam Rittenberg 37-31 Alex Scarborough 34-30 Mark Schlabach 38-34 DJ Shockley 34-24 Matt Stinchcomb 34-29 Tom VanHaaren 31-24 Jon Vilma 33-27 Bob Wischusen 38-34 Taylor Zarzour 40-30