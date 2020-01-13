Georgia has added another graduate transfer to its offense for 2020.

Former Florida State tight end Tre' McKitty announced on social media on Monday that he intends to join the Bulldogs this coming season.

McKitty, a senior from Wesley Chapel, Florida, caught 23 passes for 241 yards in 11 games this past season. He caught 49 passes with two touchdowns during his final two seasons with the Seminoles.

The Bulldogs lose two of their top tight ends from 2019 -- seniors Eli Wolf and Charlie Woerner. McKitty will compete for playing time with sophomore John FitzPatrick, redshirt freshmen Ryland Goede and Brett Seither and incoming freshman Darnell Washington, the No. 1 tight end and No. 6 prospect overall in the 2019 ESPN 300.

On Saturday, former Wake Forest starting quarterback Jamie Newman announced that he had enrolled at UGA for classes and would participate in spring practice. The Bulldogs lost three-year starter Jake Fromm, who announced last week that he was bypassing his senior season and entering the NFL draft.