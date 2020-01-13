Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards gets doused with Frosted Flakes after his team takes down Florida State in the Sun Bowl. (0:19)

Arizona State has extended the contract of coach Herm Edwards through the 2024 season.

The school said Monday that the extension adds two years to the deal Edwards signed after taking over the program in 2018.

Edwards is 15-11 after his second season with the Sun Devils and has led Arizona State to two straight bowl games. He was hired as Arizona State's coach before the 2018 season and surpassed expectations outside the program in leading the Sun Devils to a 8-5 record this year and a 20-14 win over Florida State in last month's Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

"Dr. Michael Crow [ASU president] and I are extremely encouraged with the overall direction of the football program under Coach Edwards and his staff," Arizona State vice president for athletics Ray Anderson said in a release. "They have built a foundation that is recruiting at unprecedented levels and we must ensure the continuation of that effort."

A former NFL coach, Edwards spent eight years as a football analyst for ESPN.