Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, who led the FBS in rushing this season, is returning to the Cowboys' backfield for the 2020 season.

Hubbard announced his decision Monday afternoon in a video posted to his Twitter page, alongside the caption: "Life is good."

Life is good 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/EIIpkJoAgl — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) January 13, 2020

The third-year sophomore from Canada rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns on 328 carries. He earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's top running back and won by Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor. His single-season rushing total marks the 18th-best in college football history and trails only Barry Sanders' 1988 total for most in Oklahoma State history.

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranked Hubbard as the No. 5 draft-eligible running back for 2020. Hubbard eclipsed 100 rushing yards in 12 of 13 games and recorded four 200-yard rushing performances. He became Oklahoma State's lead back late in the 2018 season, after Justice Hill suffered an injury.

Hubbard will rejoin standout wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who also elected to bypass the 2020 NFL draft and return to Oklahoma State. Wallace was a Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2018 but suffered an ACL injury during a practice in late October. Oklahoma State on Monday promoted wide receivers coach Kasey Dunn to offensive coordinator, replacing Sean Gleeson.