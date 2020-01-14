NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Clemson junior running back Travis Etienne broke the school's career rushing record in the first quarter against LSU in the national championship game, crossing 3,960 yards to set the mark.

Etienne went into the game needing 7 yards to break the record of 3,966 set by Raymond Priester from 1994-97.

Etienne, the ACC Player of the Year, took the record in only three seasons with the Tigers. If he is able to get to 4,000 career yards, he would become the ninth player to accomplish that feat in ACC history.

There is another record Etienne could set. If he rushes for 100 yards, he would have the school record for career 100-yard games with 18. He is currently tied with Wayne Gallman (2014-16).

Etienne had five carries for 18 yards in the first quarter.