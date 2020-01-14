Joe Burrow puts the ball exactly where it needs to be as Ja'Marr Chase makes the grab in the end zone for the touchdown. (0:43)

NEW ORLEANS -- LSU quarterback Joe Burrow broke the NCAA FBS single-season records for touchdown passes and touchdowns responsible for against Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

Burrow initially tied the records of 58 touchdown passes and 63 touchdowns responsible for, set by Hawai'i's Colt Brennan in 2006, with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Thaddeus Moss with 10 seconds left in the second quarter. He hit Moss again in the third quarter for a 4-yard score to take sole possession of both marks.

One of Burrow's top targets is Biletnikoff winner Ja'Marr Chase, who had dominated his matchup against Clemson's best cornerback, A.J. Terrell. Midway through the third quarter, Chase had 218 yards receiving -- the most in a national championship game since the BCS was instituted in 1998.

Chase had several explosive plays, including a 52-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. The LSU record for receiving yards in a bowl is 239, set by Josh Reed in the 2002 Sugar Bowl versus Illinois.

Burrow paid a price for the first Moss TD. Clemson junior linebacker James Skalski came across the line, unblocked, on a blitz, and landed a big hit to Burrow's rib/arm area right after he released the ball.

According to ESPN's Tom Rinaldi, as Burrow was coming off field, he told teammates, "Don't touch me, don't touch me."

He returned to the field well before the halftime break ended, which is rare for a starting QB. He rode a stationary bike for three minutes on the sideline, then went through some throws on the field, grimacing slightly as he looked at his hand.

This has been a historic season for Burrow.

The Heisman Trophy winner holds school and SEC records for passing touchdowns and passing yards. He's also the only player in SEC history to throw for both 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns and 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a season.

On top of that, he has school single-season records for completions, total offense, passing yards per game and total offense per game.