Ryan McGee describes how Ed Orgeron and Joe Burrow took advantage of their second chances, with LSU winning a national title after things hadn't worked out previously. (2:19)

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- After LSU capped its undefeated championship season with a dominant win over Clemson, the discussion turned to where this team ranks in college football history.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron knows where he would put it.

"This is a team for the ages, especially how prolific we were on offense, and to have that type of quarterback that we have, to go 15-0 and to beat the teams that we beat, all the top teams that we played," Orgeron said. "We had a tremendous schedule. We answered the bell. These guys didn't blink. We didn't have a bad game. We played 15 good football games, and this is going to be hard to beat."

There certainly is a case to be made looking at the record books alone. LSU beat the defending national champions 42-25 on Monday, ending Clemson's 29-game winning streak. That was LSU's seventh victory against a top-10 team this season, the most in FBS history.

As Orgeron pointed out, the reason LSU won all those games was its high-flying offense, specifically Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

Against Clemson, Burrow set NCAA single-season records for touchdown passes (60) and touchdowns responsible for (65). He also set NCAA marks for completion percentage and passer rating. His 5,671 yards passing this season is the most in SEC history and is tied for third most in NCAA history with Case Keenum (Houston, 2009).

In addition to all that, 2019 LSU is the only team in FBS history to have a 5,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,500-yard receivers in the same season.

All those accomplishments are especially gratifying for a program that struggled to find an elite quarterback until Burrow decided to transfer from Ohio State. His addition, plus changes to the offensive staff, helped a talented offense with skill players such as Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr. take off.

Burrow is poised to become the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft in April.

"If you're a quarterback right now, you're looking at LSU," Orgeron said. "You want to be here because of the system, because of what Joe did -- a Heisman Trophy winner, a potential first-round pick, national champion. And then you have great receivers to throw the football to.

"It does say a lot about our program, but you know what? We couldn't have done it without Joe. He's a special young man. I thank God he came to LSU."