Notre Dame has promoted quarterbacks coach Tom Rees to offensive coordinator, the school announced Tuesday afternoon.

Rees, who set records as the team's starting quarterback for parts of four seasons from 2010 to 2013, replaces Chip Long, who was dismissed by coach Brian Kelly in December after three seasons on staff.

Kelly said he came to the decision to promote Rees after an "extensive national search."

"Tom's ability to connect with our players and staff and accepting and embracing the incredible opportunity in being the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame made him the right choice," Kelly said in a statement released by the university on Tuesday. "While Tom's leadership ability and knowledge of the game was evident, it was his humble approach to his own development and desire to continue to grow and learn that were also key factors that set him apart in a talented pool of candidates."

Rees, who served as a graduate assistant at Northwestern and an offensive assistant with the San Diego Chargers before rejoining the program, had been Notre Dame's quarterbacks coach the past three seasons.

After Long was let go, Rees was put in charge of calling plays during the team's bowl game against Iowa State, which Notre Dame won 33-9.

Rees will continue to work closely with starting quarterback Ian Book, who announced on Dec. 30 that he would be returning for his senior season rather than entering the NFL draft.

Book, who is 20-3 since taking over as starter in 2018, threw for 3,034 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions this past season.

It was also announced that running backs coach Lance Taylor was promoted and will serve as the team's run-game coordinator.

Taylor, whose previous stops include wide receivers coach with the Carolina Panthers and running backs coach with Stanford, will have to retool the backfield without starting running back Tony Jones Jr., who announced on Dec. 31 that he would be forgoing his senior season to enter the draft.

Kelly, who has compiled a 71-36 record in 10 seasons leading the program, has yet to name a tight ends coach, as Long also oversaw that position.

Notre Dame, a projected top-15 team, will kick off next season in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 29 against Navy.