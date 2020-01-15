Oregon is expected to hire former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead as offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

Moorhead, fired Jan. 3 at Mississippi State after just two seasons as coach, will replace Marcus Arroyo, who left Oregon's staff to become head coach at UNLV. Stadium first reported Oregon's anticipated hire of Moorhead. An official announcement is expected later this week.

Before going 14-12 at Mississippi State, Moorhead spent two seasons as Penn State's offensive coordinator and helped the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten championship, a Rose Bowl appearance and a Fiesta Bowl championship. The 46-year-old also has served as Fordham's head coach and held coordinator spots at UConn, Akron and Georgetown.

Other candidates for Oregon's coordinator vacancy included Los Angeles Rams senior offensive assistant Jedd Fisch, Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall and LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz, according to sources. Oregon won the Pac-12 championship in 2019 but loses quarterback Justin Herbert, a projected first-round draft pick, as well as several talented linemen.