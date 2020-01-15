Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs announced Tuesday on social media that he will enter the NFL draft.

He was the second impact player for the Hawkeyes to declare for the draft on Tuesday, as defensive end A.J. Epenesa had announced he was declaring earlier in the day.

Wirfs made his announcement via his Instagram account:

The 6-foot-5, 322-pound Wirfs is ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle among draft prospects by ESPN's Mel Kiper and is No. 20 overall in his latest Big Board.

He was selected as first-team All-Big Ten this season.