LSU safety Grant Delpit bursts through the line and sacks Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence to force the punt on the opening drive. (0:20)

Two-time All-American safety Grant Delpit of LSU is declaring for the NFL draft.

Delpit announced his decision to forgo his senior season Wednesday on social media, two days after LSU beat Clemson to win the national championship.

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Delpit as the top draft-eligible safety and No. 10 overall prospect for the 2020 draft.

"We are champs," Delpit wrote on his Twitter page. "We hoisted the trophy for you and LSU fans everywhere. I've decided to move on to the NFL. I will carry the excitement and joy of this season forever."

Delpit in December earned the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back. He recorded 65 tackles, including 2 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss, to go along with 2 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Delpit earned consensus All-America honors in 2019 and unanimous All-America honors in 2018, when he recorded 5 interceptions, 5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss and 74 tackles for the Tigers. Delpit was a Thorpe Award semifinalist in 2018 and a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen also has declared his plans to turn pro. Queen finished with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, an interception and 2 pass breakups on the year. In the 42-25 win over Clemson, Queen racked up 8 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack.

Queen is not ranked among Kiper's top-10 prospects at linebacker.