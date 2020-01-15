LSU safety Grant Delpit bursts through the line and sacks Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence to force the punt on the opening drive. (0:20)

The offseason departure of leading LSU talent has kicked into gear, with two-time All-American safety Grant Delpit highlighting a group of four players to declare their intentions on Wednesday to enter the NFL draft.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson, offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry III and linebacker Patrick Queen joined Delpit in deciding to go pro.

Delpit announced his decision to forgo his senior season on social media, two days after LSU beat the Clemson Tigers 42-25 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Delpit as the top draft-eligible safety and No. 10 overall prospect for the 2020 draft.

"We are champs," Delpit wrote on his Twitter page. "We hoisted the trophy for you and LSU fans everywhere. I've decided to move on to the NFL. I will carry the excitement and joy of this season forever."

Delpit in December earned the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back. He recorded 65 tackles, including 2 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss, to go along with 2 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Delpit earned consensus All-America honors in 2019 and unanimous All-America honors in 2018, when he recorded 5 interceptions, 5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss and 74 tackles for the Tigers. Delpit was a Thorpe Award semifinalist in 2018 and a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Jefferson, rated Kiper's No. 7 wide receiver, had 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. He had nine catches for 106 yards in LSU's title game win over Clemson. Jefferson made his announcement to leave the Tigers to Yahoo Sports.

Queen, who is not ranked among Kiper's top-10 prospects at linebacker, finished with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, an interception and 2 pass breakups on the year. In the win over Clemson, Queen racked up 8 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack.

Cushenberry is the No. 6-ranked center in Mel Kiper's rankings by position.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.