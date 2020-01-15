Odell Beckham Jr. is fired up, high fiving LSU fans after the Tigers' championship win. (0:15)

The money that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. distributed on the field after LSU's national championship victory Monday was real, Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow said in a podcast interview released Wednesday.

"I'm not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah," Burrow said on the most recent episode of Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take."

Initially, an LSU spokesperson told the Baton Rouge Advocate that the money being handed out on the field by Beckham, a former LSU star, was counterfeit. On Tuesday, the school told the Louisiana newspaper that the university is looking to the matter.

School officials could not be immediately reached for comment by ESPN on Wednesday.

In a now-private Twitter video that initially went viral, Beckham was filmed handing out what appeared to be real cash to LSU players in the aftermath of the Tigers' 42-25 victory against Clemson for the university's first national championship since 2007.

After the game, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he wasn't aware of the incident.

"First I'm hearing about it," Orgeron told reporters in New Orleans after the game.

If the money being doled out by Beckham was real, as Burrow said Tuesday, it would be a violation of NCAA bylaws. Cash is an example of impermissible benefits that are prohibited by the governing body.