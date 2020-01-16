The Baylor Bears are expected to hire LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as their next head coach, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Aranda, 43, emerged as the leading candidate for Baylor's vacancy on Thursday morning. Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente and Louisiana coach Billy Napier, who each spoke with Baylor about the job, announced Thursday that they are remaining with their schools.

Joey McGuire, who is serving as Baylor's interim head coach, also drew consideration for the permanent position. McGuire is the associate head coach and defensive ends coach.

Aranda replaces Matt Rhule, who last week left to become head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Rhule spent three seasons at Baylor and this past season guided the Bears to 11 wins, a spot in the Big 12 championship game and a Sugar Bowl appearance.

Aranda has spent the past four years at LSU and helped the Tigers win the national championship on Monday against Clemson. He is the highest-paid assistant in college football, earning $2.5 million annually.

He is the second high-profile LSU assistant to leave the Tigers. Passing game coordinator Joe Brady joined Rhule as offensive coordinator for the Panthers.

Baylor will mark Aranda's first head-coaching job. He also served as defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, Utah State, Hawaii, Southern Utah, Delta State and Cal Lutheran, his alma mater, where he played football with current Texas coach Tom Herman. He has coached in the state of Texas twice before, first as a graduate assistant for Mike Leach at Texas Tech and then as linebackers coach at Houston for two seasons.