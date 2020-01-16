Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney's son Will grabs a pass from Chase Brice and takes it into the end zone for his first career touchdown. (0:20)

Clemson Tigers quarterback Chase Brice, who spent the past two seasons as the backup behind Trevor Lawrence, announced Thursday that he plans to transfer.

Brice is a graduate transfer, meaning he will have immediate eligibility to play in 2020.

"During my time at Clemson, I've wanted to stay the course and be the best quarterback, best competitor, best student, best person and best teammate I could be and tried to represent the Clemson Family with as much class and character as I possibly could," Brice, who arrived at Clemson in 2017, said as part of his post on Twitter.

"And while it's both exciting and sad to say, today, I'm announcing my intention to transfer from Clemson and continue my college football career elsewhere."

Over the past two seasons, Brice threw for 1,023 yards, 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He notably helped Clemson rally to beat Syracuse in 2018 after Lawrence went down with an injury, going 7-of-13 for 83 yards and an interception. That win helped Clemson stay undefeated and eventually go on to win the national title.

Coach Dabo Swinney reminded everyone after that game that he had complete faith in Brice.

"I'm telling y'all, this kid can play," Swinney said then. "I'm not surprised. We recruited him -- he was one of the top 15 quarterbacks in the country. Won a state championship. He's got a lot of swag. A lot of moxie. He can sling it."