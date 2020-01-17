LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska announced Friday that offensive coordinator Troy Walters has left the program, ending a four-year working relationship with head coach Scott Frost.

The program said Walters, who also served as receivers coach, was leaving by mutual agreement with the Cornhuskers. No other details were given.

Walters had worked with Frost for four years, the last two at Nebraska and the previous two at Central Florida. Walters was a finalist for the 2017 Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant coach.

"Troy has been a valued member of our coaching staff for the past four years," Frost said. "Troy is a good mentor for his players, provides great energy on and off the field, and carries himself with a presence off the field that will be missed. I want to thank him for his work on our coaching staff, and wish him and his family all the best going forward."

Though Walters was offensive coordinator, Frost has handled the play-calling. The Huskers were 5-7 last season, a one-win improvement over 2018, but the offensive production declined partly because of injuries to quarterback Adrian Martinez. The Huskers' receivers also underperformed.

Walters also had coaching stints at Indiana State, Texas A&M, North Carolina State and Colorado. The former Stanford receiver also played for four teams during an eight-year career in the NFL.