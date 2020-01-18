Former Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey is expected to transfer to Central Michigan, a source told ESPN.

Duffey started the final eight games of the season in 2019 for the Red Raiders, after starting quarterback Alan Bowman went down with an injury. He threw for 2,840 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions throughout the season, while also rushing for 212 yards and one touchdown.

According to a report from Nola.com, Duffey was originally planning to transfer to Tulane, but was denied academic admission.

A source told ESPN that Duffey would meet the requirements for admission at Central Michigan.

Head coach Jim McElwain had success with Tennessee and Houston transfer quarterback Quinten Dormady in McElwain's first season as head coach in 2019 and is looking to expand on that success now with Duffey. Dormady threw for 2,312 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions, helping Central Michigan to an 8-6 record and a berth in the MAC championship game.

Dormady has exhausted his eligibility, however, so Duffey is coming in at an ideal time. As a graduate transfer, Duffey will be eligible immediately and has one season of eligibility remaining.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.