          Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons declares for 2020 NFL draft

          8:34 PM ET
          Clemson redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Simmons, the No. 5 overall prospect in ESPN's Todd McShay latest rankings, officially declared for the NFL draft on Saturday.

          "While I am incredibly excited about the opportunities and challenges that await me," Simmons wrote on social media, "please know that a part of my heart will always remain here in Clemson, South Carolina."

          At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Simmons has the athleticism and size to play corner, safety and linebacker. He's the No. 1-ranked outside linebacker prospect for April's draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

          The 21-year-old had 8 sacks, 107 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble in 15 games for Clemson last season.

          Simmons had seven tackles, a sack and two passes defended in Clemson's loss to LSU in the CFP title game on Monday.

