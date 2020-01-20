USC is working on an agreement to make Todd Orlando its next defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN.

Orlando's deal could be finalized later Monday. He served as Texas' defensive coordinator the past three seasons before being fired Dec. 1 as part of a staff overhaul. Orlando in January took a job with Texas Tech as assistant head coach and linebackers coach. Yahoo first reported Orlando's expected hire at USC.

USC also will retain offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, a source said. Harrell last week spoke with the Philadelphia Eagles about their offensive coordinator job. The 34-year-old Harrell also had been mentioned as a candidate for Washington State's head-coaching job. Last month, he agreed to a new three-year, $3.6 million contract with USC. The Athletic first reported Monday that Harrell would remain at USC.

Orlando would replace Clancy Pendergast, who was fired following USC's Holiday Bowl loss to Iowa. Pendergast served as USC's defensive coordinator for the past four seasons and twice worked with head coach Clay Helton on the Trojans' staff.

Orlando, 48, has held defensive coordinator positions at five FBS programs: Connecticut, Florida International, Utah State, Houston and Texas. USC also considered New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and Los Angeles Rams linebackers coach Joe Barry among others for the defensive coordinator job, according to a source.