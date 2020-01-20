Houston graduate transfer quarterback D'Eriq King committed to Miami, he announced Monday.

King, a highly coveted player since entering the transfer portal Jan. 13, announced the news on social media.

The soon-to-be fifth-year senior considered multiple Power 5 conference programs in his swift process, including Arkansas, LSU and Maryland. He joins a Miami team that has three underclassmen at quarterback currently on its depth chart: redshirt freshman Jarren Williams (10 starts in 2019), redshirt sophomore N'Kosi Perry and redshirt sophomore Tate Martell, a transfer from Ohio State.

The Hurricanes also have a new offensive coordinator, Rhett Lashlee, who spent last season at SMU, where the Mustangs were seventh in the FBS in scoring offense.

King's transfer comes on the heels of a unique situation at Houston, where King announced in September after the Cougars' fourth game that he would redshirt the remainder of the 2019 season and return in 2020. Under current rules, players are allowed to play up to four games in a season without losing their redshirt. He changed course last week when he announced during the College Football Playoff National Championship game that he had entered the transfer portal.

In his Houston career, King accounted for more than 7,000 yards across multiple positions, including nearly 5,000 passing. His best season came in 2018 -- his first as primarily a quarterback -- when he accounted for 50 touchdowns, which was third-best in the FBS that year, and threw for 2,982 yards while rushing for 674. His 82 career touchdowns responsible for since 2016 is ninth-most among active FBS quarterbacks in that span.

King could provide a much-needed jolt to the Hurricanes' offense. In 2019, Miami (6-7) averaged just 25.7 points per game (10th in the ACC) and 367.2 yards per game (12th). In their bowl game, they were shut out 14-0 by Louisiana Tech.

King graduated from Houston on Dec. 14. He will have one season of eligibility remaining as a redshirt senior.