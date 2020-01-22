        <
          Hawai'i hires ex-ASU coach Todd Graham to helm program

          11:47 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Hawai'i has hired former Arizona State coach Todd Graham as the 24th head football coach in program history.

          Athletic director David Matlin announced the hiring of Graham, also a former head coach at Pittsburgh and Tulsa, in a news release Tuesday.

          Graham, 55, will replace Nick Rolovich, who was named coach at Washington State earlier this month. Rolovich guided the Rainbow Warriors to a 10-win season in 2019 and compiled a 28-27 record during his four-year stint as the program's coach. Hawai'i lost to Boise State in the Mountain West title game this season and beat BYU 38-34 in the SoFi Hawai'i Bowl.

          Prior to taking over at Hawai'i, Graham went 46-31 in six seasons in Tempe, winning 10 games in both 2013 and 2014. He was 2-2 in bowl games.

          Graham came to Arizona State from Pittsburgh, where he was 6-6 in one season. Before that, he spent four seasons at Tulsa, amassing a 36-17 record.

