Iowa is adding offensive tackle Coy Cronk, a graduate transfer who started 40 games for Indiana.

Cronk's name appears in Iowa's student directory, and a source confirmed to ESPN that he will join the Hawkeyes for the 2020 season. Cronk, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in September and underwent surgery, recently entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Cronk set an Indiana freshman record by starting 13 games in 2016. He started all but one game the next two seasons and the first four in 2019 before suffering the injury in a win over Connecticut. Cronk was elected a team captain for Indiana last season.

Iowa must replace All-Big Ten tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Wirfs as the No. 20 prospect for the 2020 NFL draft. Alaric Jackson will return at the other starting tackle spot.