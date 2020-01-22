KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Wide receiver Velus Jones will join Tennessee as a graduate transfer from Southern California.

Jones already had said Jan. 9 on social media that he was going to play for the Volunteers. Tennessee announced Wednesday that Jones was joining its program.

Because Jones has already graduated from USC, he'll be eligible to play immediately for Tennessee.

"Velus is a dynamic player with the ball in his hands," Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement. "He will immediately add veteran leadership to our team and be an impact player as both a receiver and as a return guy."

Jones, who is 6 feet and 190 pounds, had 36 career receptions for 347 yards at USC. He also has 81 career kickoff returns and averages 24 yards per attempt.

He had six catches for 36 yards as well as 29 kickoff returns for 704 yards this past season. He scored on a 100-yard kickoff return in a season-opening victory over Fresno State.