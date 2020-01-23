Baylor associate head coach and defensive ends coach Joey McGuire will remain at the school as part of new head coach Dave Aranda's staff, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

McGuire, who was named interim head coach after Matt Rhule left to take the Carolina Panthers' head-coaching job, was one of multiple candidates for the Baylor opening, which eventually went to Aranda, the former LSU defensive coordinator.

ESPN 1660 KRZI-AM in Waco, Texas, first reported the news of McGuire staying.

Following Rhule's departure, McGuire -- who was one of Rhule's first hires when he arrived at Baylor before the 2017 season -- received significant public support from current and former players on the Bears' roster, including quarterback Charlie Brewer.

After his official introduction on Monday, Aranda made it clear that he and athletic director Mack Rhoades were making an effort to keep McGuire.

"We're doing everything we can to keep Joey here," Aranda said Monday. "I have a lot of respect for Joey, I think our talks have been very transparent and direct and I've told him I want him here. I think along with Mack Rhoades, I think we're putting together something that will illustrate that to him and I hope that works out."

McGuire spent his first two seasons at Baylor as tight ends coach before being moved to coach defensive ends. He added the associate head coach title for the 2019 season.

Before his time at Baylor, McGuire was an accomplished Texas high school football coach, winning three state championships at Cedar Hill High just south of Dallas. While at Cedar Hill, McGuire amassed a 141-42 record at a program that had gone eight years without a winning season prior to his arrival. He is well regarded by high school coaches across Texas as well as the Texas High School Coaches Association, relationships that are key in recruiting the talent-rich state.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report