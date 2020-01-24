CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Jarren Williams informed Miami on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal, a move that comes three days after former Houston quarterback D'Eriq King decided to join the Hurricanes.

Williams started 10 of Miami's 13 games this past season, after beating out N'Kosi Perry and Tate Martell for the first-string job. But with King -- the presumed starter for 2020 -- arriving this week, it was presumed that some of Miami's incumbent quarterbacks would look elsewhere.

There were times when Williams showed great promise. He broke a school record with a six-touchdown game against Louisville, threw for 313 yards in a win over Florida State and threw for 309 more on 30-for-39 passing in a loss to North Carolina.

But he battled inconsistency, such as three first-quarter interceptions in a loss to Virginia Tech and a three-interception outing in a humbling defeat against crosstown rival FIU. Williams was 39-for-82 in Miami's final three games combined, all losses.

Jarren Williams (15), attempting a pass against Florida this season, battled inconsistency in 2019. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta-based attorney Thomas Mars, who represents Williams, said the quarterback was going to fill out his paperwork to make the entry into the portal official on Thursday before he was delayed by his class schedule. Mars said Williams will finish the paperwork Friday.

If Williams is granted a waiver, he could play elsewhere in 2020. The NCAA typically requires undergraduate transfers to sit a season before becoming eligible at a new school.

King had at least one rushing touchdown and at least one passing touchdown in each of his last 15 games with Houston -- a streak that broke the FBS record held by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow. For comparison's sake, Miami quarterbacks have had 15 such games in the past nine seasons combined.

King's best season at Houston was in 2018, when he threw for 36 touchdowns and rushed for 14 more. He left the Cougars with 4,925 passing yards, 1,421 rushing yards and 504 receiving yards. King split time between receiver and quarterback in 2016 and 2017, making 58 catches for three touchdowns.