Ryan McGee describes how Ed Orgeron and Joe Burrow took advantage of their second chances, with LSU winning a national title after things hadn't worked out previously. (2:19)

Coach Ed Orgeron and LSU have agreed to a six-year contract extension through the 2026 season that is valued at more than $42 million, the school announced Friday.

The agreement, pending approval of the LSU board of supervisors, includes a base annual salary of $6 million. In addition, Orgeron will receive a $5 million split-dollar life insurance policy paid out over the first two years of the deal.

Orgeron, a Louisiana native who called LSU his dream job, led the Tigers (15-0) to a 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this month for the school's first title since 2007. He was named the winner of the 2019 Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award last week.

Since Orgeron took over as coach in 2016, LSU is 40-9, including an 11-1 record in the past 12 games against top-10 opponents.

"Coach O has set a new standard at LSU," athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. "He has proven that he is not only a championship coach, but also a leader of a program committed to doing things the right way. He has represented our institution and our state with great pride, on and off the field of play. He is well-deserving of this new contract, which should make clear our commitment to Coach O and the direction of our football program."

Orgeron will have work to do this offseason, with passing coordinator Joe Brady leaving to become the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers less than 24 hours after helping the Tigers win the title. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda also left to become the head coach at Baylor.

If Orgeron has proven anything over the last year, it is that he is more than up for that challenge. In fact, the Brady hire proved to be one of the biggest reasons the Tigers rolled to the national championship this year and entered the discussion as one of the all-time great college football teams.

Orgeron knows the type of coaches he needs to help his teams, but he also knows the types of players he needs. Those were hard lessons learned after years of doubts about whether he could successfully lead a program.

All those doubts went away in 2019, as LSU rolled to one victory after another behind Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who threw for 5,671 yards and set a new FBS single-season record with 60 touchdown passes. Brady had a large role in that, teaming with co-offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger to help the Tigers offense reach new heights with the one piece that had been missing for so long at the quarterback position.

"I'm very appreciative of Scott Woodward, the LSU Board of Supervisors and the state of Louisiana," Orgeron said in a statement. "I'm happy to represent LSU and this great state. My family and I are very grateful, and I look forward to working as hard as possible to continue to win championships at LSU."