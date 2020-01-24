Todd Orlando has been hired as USC's new defensive coordinator, the school announced Friday.

Orlando replaces Clancy Pendergast, who was let go by the Trojans following the 2019 season.

Orlando, 48, had been fired after three seasons at Texas on Dec. 1 as part of a shake-up of the coaching staff.

He was named assistant head coach and linebackers coach at Texas Tech on Jan. 8, but that lasted just two weeks.

Orlando, a linebacker at Wisconsin, was also defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Houston (2015-16), Utah State (2013-14), FIU (2011-12) and Connecticut (1999-2010). He started his coaching career as linebackers coach at Penn (1996-98).