Baylor hired former North Carolina and Southern Miss coach Larry Fedora as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, it was announced on Saturday.

Fedora spent the 2019 season as an offensive analyst at Texas.

Fedora, a native of College Station, Texas, went 79-62 as head coach at North Carolina and Southern Miss. He led UNC to the ACC championship game in 2015 but was fired after the 2018 season. He will be an offensive coordinator for the first time since 2007 at Oklahoma State.

Fedora joins Dave Aranda's staff at Baylor, where he will begin his second stint at the school. He coached the Bears' wide receivers, tight ends and running backs from 1991 to 1996.

Fedora will work closely with new Baylor wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Jorge Munoz, who had been an analyst at LSU and helped with quarterback Joe Burrow's development the past two seasons.