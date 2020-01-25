Notre Dame has released 2020 cornerback signee Landen Bartleson from his national letter of intent after Bartleson was arrested in connection with a gun store robbery in Danville, Kentucky.

Bartleson had signed with Notre Dame in the early signing period in December, but head coach Brian Kelly released a statement Saturday saying Bartleson would not be joining the program following his arrest.

"After reviewing all of the facts available to us and speaking with the Bartleson family, we informed them that Landen will no longer be welcomed as a member of our football program," Kelly said in the statement. "This incident is very much out of character for the man we have come to know and we wish Landen and his family well."

Danville Police posted a statement on its Facebook page saying the alleged crime took place Thursday night and police responded the following morning. Investigators determined Bartleson, along with two other suspects, entered a gun store after smashing a window and then removed multiple weapons.

Two juveniles were charged, but Bartleson is being charged as an adult since he is 18 years old, and all three are charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and receiving stolen property over $10,000.

The third charge is in relation to theft of a 2015 Lexus NX200T, that investigators linked to the three suspects, including Bartleson.

All nine firearms and the motor vehicle were recovered by authorities, and Bartleson was transported to the Boyle County Detention Center.