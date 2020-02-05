College football's early signing period lasted three days in December. But recruiting didn't end there.

Wednesday is national signing day for the February signing period, the last time when high school recruits are able to sign their national letters of intent for the 2020 season, which locks them into the colleges of their choice.

In December, 265 of the ESPN 300 prospects signed with their respective schools, including top prospect Julian Fleming (Ohio State), No. 2 prospect Desmond Evans (North Carolina) and No. 3 prospect Bryan Bresee (Clemson).

Meanwhile, No. 4 prospect Jordan Burch committed to South Carolina but did not sign his national letter of intent. He is one of 17 recruits who committed to their schools but remain unsigned.

There are still 18 prospects who are uncommitted and unsigned, including No. 16 Zachary Evans, No. 51 Avantae Williams and No. 52 Alfred Collins.

That will all change Wednesday. We will be updating you throughout the day with updated class rankings, news, analysis, highlights and more.

