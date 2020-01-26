Clemson gets four commitments for 2021 class

Clemson had a successful junior day this weekend, landing commitments from ESPN Junior 300 prospects Korey Foreman, Jake Briningstool, Beaux Collins and Cade Denhoff in the 2021 class.

Foreman is the No. 4-ranked recruit overall in the class and the third five-star defensive lineman to commit to Clemson in 2020 and 2021. Foreman is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound prospect out of Centennial High School in Corona, California, and is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the state.

Foreman is the fourth commitment for Clemson from the state of California in the past four classes and is helping restock the defensive line for the Tigers.

Briningstool is the No. 1-ranked tight end in the class, ranked No. 53 overall in 2021, and is a 6-6, 215-pound recruit out of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. He is the third-highest-ranked commit in the class, behind Foreman and ESPN Jr. 300 linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.

Collins, a 6-4, 195-pound receiver out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, is the No. 67-ranked recruit overall. Collins is the teammate of ESPN 300 quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who signed with Clemson in the 2020 class. The two are hoping to continue the offensive success they have had in high school.

Denhoff, a 6-5, 225-pound defensive end out of Lakeland Christian School in Lakeland, Florida, and the No. 139-ranked recruit overall, also has a familiarity with Clemson -- his mother went to high school with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Denhoff is yet another top defensive lineman committed to play for Clemson, as the Tigers also signed five ESPN 300 defensive linemen in the 2020 class, including two five-stars.

"I chose Clemson simply on their culture," Denhoff texted to ESPN. "They have such a family atmosphere and do things right and treat their players right."

The four commitments from the weekend give Clemson nine ESPN Jr. 300 commitments in the 2021 class, which is the most among FBS programs, one ahead of Notre Dame and Ohio State.