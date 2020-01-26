Clemson gets three commitments for 2021 class

Clemson had a successful junior day this weekend landing three commitments from ESPN Junior 300 prospects Jake Briningstool, Beaux Collins and Cade Denhoff in the 2021 class.

Briningstool is the No. 1-ranked tight end in the class, ranked No. 53 overall in 2021, and is a 6-foot-6, 215-pound recruit out of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee.

He is the second-highest ranked commit in the class behind ESPN Jr. 300 linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of former NFL linebacker, Jeremiah Trotter.

Collins, a 6-4, 195-pound receiver out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, is the No. 67-ranked recruit overall. Collins is the teammate of ESPN 300 quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who signed with Clemson in the 2020 class.

The two are familiar with each other and will reunite in college, hoping to continue the offensive success they have seen in high school.

Denhoff also has a familiarity with Clemson -- his mother went to high school with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Denhoff is yet another top defensive lineman committed to play for Clemson as the Tigers signed five ESPN 300 defensive linemen in the 2020 class, including two five-stars, and now have Denhoff committed in the 2021 class.

As the No. 139-ranked recruit overall, he's a 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end out of Lakeland Christian School in Lakeland, Florida.

"I chose Clemson simply on their culture," Denhoff texted to ESPN. "They have such a family atmosphere and do things right and treat their players right."

The three commitments from the weekend give Clemson eight ESPN Jr. 300 commitments in the 2021 class, which is the most among FBS programs, one ahead of Notre Dame and Ohio State.