Former Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter announced Sunday he is transferring to Florida. Shorter entered the transfer portal in November, 2019, and is now headed to the SEC to play for the Gators.

As a five-star recruit in the 2018 class, Shorter was the No. 8 overall recruit and was targeted by nearly every major program in the country. As a New Jersey native, Shorter committed to the Nittany Lions and chose to stay close to home.

His first season on campus, Shorter had three receptions for 20 yards and no touchdowns, following that with 12 receptions for 137 yards and no touchdowns in 2019.

Four of the top six leading receivers from this past season for the Gators are graduating or headed to the NFL, including Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Tyrie Cleveland and Josh Hammond.

Florida has made the wide receiver position a priority because of those losses, especially in the 2020 recruiting class. The staff has now added Shorter, as well as transfer Jordan Pouncey from Texas to go along with ESPN 300 wide receivers Xzavier Henderson, Jaquavion Fraziars and Marc Britt, as well as four-star receiver Leonard Manuel.

Henderson, Britt and Manuel are not signed, but are committed in the current 2020 recruiting class.