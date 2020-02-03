BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Southeastern Conference has named John McDaid coordinator of football officials.

Commissioner Greg Sankey announced McDaid's appointment Monday to replace Steve Shaw. McDaid has been a college football official for 24 years and joined the SEC as a referee in 2015.

He previously worked for two years as a referee in the American Athletic Conference and held that job in the Big East Conference from 2006 to 2012.

"John is widely recognized as one of the finest football officials in the nation," Sankey said. "His educational background, successful officiating career and extensive management experience have prepared him to successfully guide the SEC's football officiating program into the future."

McDaid was a back judge in the Big East from 2001 to '05 and has worked in four New Year's Six games and the 2010 Bowl Championship Series title game. The 1987 Harvard graduate will also serve as coordinator of football officials for the Sun Belt.

"The characteristics you want in an official are to be objective and fair, and for a coordinator you want consistency, honesty and openness," former NFL official Gene Steratore said. "John will bring all of those traits to this position for the SEC. He is a good listener and his work ethic speaks volumes."

Shaw led the SEC's officials since 2011 but was recently named national coordinator for college football by the board of managers at College Football Officiating, LLC. Shaw was progressive in assessing and improving officials' performance through technology and leaves the SEC in a strong position in that space for McDaid.

"Through Steve's work," Sankey said, "the process for officiating football has been modernized through cutting-edge communication technology, implementation of instant replay and use of video for analysis and instruction."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.