JaTarvious Whitlow jumps over the Minnesota defense and into the end zone for a 3-yard Auburn touchdown. (0:16)

Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow is in the NCAA's transfer portal.

Whitlow started at Auburn for the past two seasons, rushing for 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns on 306 carries. He appeared in 24 games, missing two weeks last fall following knee surgery.

Whitlow and Auburn mutually agreed to part ways, sources told ESPN. The LaFayette, Alabama, native is not a graduate transfer, so he will have to sit out the 2020 season unless he receives an immediate-eligibility waiver.

Whitlow redshirted in 2017 for Auburn. He earned SEC All-Freshman honors after rushing for 787 yards and six touchdowns in 2018.